SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities recovered a high-capacity gun and made one arrest Wednesday night.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that detectives learned Wednesday afternoon that 20-year-old Adam Mullen of Springfield was illegally in possession of a firearm.
Police then went to Mullen's Mill Street home to conduct surveillance. Investigators also learned that he had an open arrest warrant on charges of assault and battery and was out on bail on firearms charges.
Mullen left his home and was detained by police while they waited for a search warrant, which was executed around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
During the search, a loaded high-capacity firearm was recovered.
Mullen was arrested and faces several weapons-related charges including possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device, and receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number. He was also arrested on that outstanding warrant.
Walsh added that Mullen was arrested by Mass. State Police in July 2019 after finding a loaded firearm on Mill Street after executing a search warrant. Mullen was out on bail pending trial on that case when he was arrested Wednesday.
Additionally, Walsh added that a Springfield Police investigation in October 2020 led to the active arrest warrant. Police responded to Greenacre Square on September 25, 2020 for a gun call when they encountered a female victim who alleged that Mullen pointed a gun at her face and slapped her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.