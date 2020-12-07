MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monson Police arrested one individual following a stabbing.
Police responded to a disturbance at a residence on Rt. 32 in Monson early Sunday morning.
Officers discovered a male had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The alleged suspect, whom police have not identified at this time, remained on scene and was arrested on multiple charges. The alleged suspect was held without the right to bail pending arraignment in the Palmer District Court.
Western Mass News has reached out to Monson Police for more details.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
