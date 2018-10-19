One arrested on OUI charges after striking parked vehicle.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police arrest a man after they say he struck a parked vehicle wile under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
West Springfield Police tell us that they were called to the area of Elm and Armstrong Streets around 2:00 p.m. Thursday.
Officials determined that the suspect, identified as Aleksander Novak of Feeding Hills, had struck a parked vehicle.
Police recovered an empty bag of what appeared to be heroin from Novak's vehicle, and also determined that he was driving the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Novak was then placed under arrest, and brought to the station for booking.
While being booked, officials determined that Novak was indeed under the influence of heroin while driving his vehicle.
