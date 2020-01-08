CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two teens are facing charges following an incident at a Chicopee school Wednesday morning.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that just before 9:30 a.m., a school staff member saw what she believed was a student with a firearm in his possession.
That staff member contacted the main office, which contacted the school resource officer and initiated a lockdown.
Bowie Memorial School and Hampden Charter School of Science East, which were nearby, were also placed into lockdown.
At that time, Chicopee and Mass. State Police began a sweep of Chicopee Academy.
"Video was watched and it was determined 2 students had taken staplers, opened and extended them, and made them appear to be firearms, and walk the halls, waving them around and pointing into classrooms," Wilk explained, adding that when those students realized they were seen, the staplers were hidden in their clothes.
One student, 19-year-old Carlos Correa Jr. of Chicopee, was arrested and charged with disturbance while carrying a dangerous weapon.
In addition, a 16 year old student will be summonsed to juvenile court on similar charges.
"We will not take this type of behavior lightly. This caused an extremely stressful situation for not only students and staff, but for students and staff at other schools as well as parents," Wilk explained.
In an interview Wednesday morning, Wilk wanted to reassure families that students are always a top priority when it comes to safety.
"Their kids are safe. When something like this happens, I know it is a scary thing, but trust us, we are going to do everything right. We are going to do everything by the book. We are going to do everything to ensure everyone’s safety," Wilk noted.
Again, no weapons were ever found and authorities said parents will be notified on what happened today.
The investigation remains ongoing and police said that additional charges could be added.
