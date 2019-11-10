One arrested, summons issued following weekend altercation in Ludlow.

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is behind bars following an altercation late Saturday night on Moody Street.
According to Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Soares, officers received a 911 call just after 10:00 p.m. saying that a woman had gotten into a white Jeep and had struck a male party.
Officers arrived to find that a male party had been injured during an altercation.
He declined to be taken to the hospital and was ultimately treated on scene for minor injuries by medical personnel.
Police also issued a court summons for the male party upon further investigation.
Not too long after the incident occurred, a female party that was allegedly involved in the incident walked into the Ludlow Police station and turned herself in.
Since this incident is domestic in nature, Ludlow Police officials are unable to release further information.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
