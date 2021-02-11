(WGGB/WSHM) -- One Chicopee resident is dead and another has been seriously injured following a crash earlier this week in Virginia.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said that a Suzuki SUV was traveling on Interstate 81 north in Rockingham County, VA around 10:30 p.m. Monday when it went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, overturned, and came to a stop in the left lane.
A Chevrolet SUV was also traveling north and collided with the Suzuki, causing it to overturn again and come to a rest in the median.
The driver of the Suzuki SUV, a 27-year-old Chicopee woman, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. She was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, 29-year-old Nickolas Mayo of Chicopee, suffered life-threatening injuries and was also transported to a nearby hospital, where Mayo later died.
Coffey noted that Mayo was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 63-year-old man from Virginia, and two passengers, a 19-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries and was taken the hospital. The driver and the 9-year-old boy were reportedly wearing a seatbelt, while the 19-year-old girl was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
