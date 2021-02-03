Wilbraham police cruiser generic file

(Photo provided by Wilbraham Police)

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a single car crash in Wilbraham early Wednesday morning.

According to Wilbraham police, emergency crews were called to the area of 407 Monson Road at around 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived they found a man inside of the crashed vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation by the Wilbraham Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden County District Attorney's Office.

