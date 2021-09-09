CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One person is dead after an overnight fire at the Bluebird Acres mobile home park in Chicopee.
According to Chicopee Fire Lieutenant Gelinas, firefighters were called to a mobile home on Quail Drive around midnight for a report of a fire. Gelinas says that call came from a neighbor.
When our Western Mass News crew arrived around 2 a.m. we could still see flames coming from the home. We also saw State Police and ambulances on scene.
Lt. Gelinas confirms an 80-year-old man died in the fire.
The State Fire Marshal is looking into the cause.
