BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a fire broke out at a Brimfield home Wednesday evening.
Brimfield Police said that neighbors called to a report of a possible house fire at 35 Oakwood Road.
That call came in around 5:50 p.m.
"There was an added concern as they reported the resident may still be inside," police added in a statement.
Crews arrived on-scene and found heavy black smoke coming from all sides of the home.
Mutual aide was provided by firefighters from Wales, Monson, Holland, Sturbridge, and Warren.
Firefighters were able to quickly get inside and located a victim, an adult male, in an upstairs bedroom. That man was taken from the home, aide was given, and he was taken to Harrington Hospital.
"Later we would learn that the victim, Mr. Michael Goodwin, 56, did not survive his injuries. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this most difficult time," police added.
The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
