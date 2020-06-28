SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A major accident at the corner of Page Boulevard and Brookdale Drive after two vehicles collided left one person dead, police said.
Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police said an adult female driver lost control of her car and crossed over into oncoming traffic on Page Boulevard. She was transported to Baystate hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Springfield Fire Department confirmed that two people were transported with one occupant suffering from serious injuries and the other suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after being extracted from their vehicle.
Several cars were involved, police said, and there were no other serious injuries.
The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
