ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) --One person is dead after a two car crash on I-91 Northbound in Enfield early Friday morning.
Connecticut State Police confirmed to Western Mass News the crash happened near exit 48 around 1 a.m.
Interstate 91 northbound was temporarily closed as police worked to clear the accident. All lanes of the highway reopened just before 6:30 a.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Stick with Western Mass News for the latest on-air and online.
