SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One person is dead following an overnight shooting on Albemarle street Sunday.
This incident is still under investigation by Springfield Police’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney, so information is limited at this time.
When Western Mass crews arrived around 1:00 Sunday morning, officers putting up crime scene tape. Police told Western Mass News the shooting happened on Abemarle Street at around 12:40 a.m. They said officers found an adult man in a car and along with EMTs, provided first aid. Officials said the victim died on scene. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.