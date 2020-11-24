WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead and four others are injured after a serious crash on Main Street Monday night.
According to West Springfield police, the two-car crash happened in the area of Main Street and Fairview Avenue at around 9:30 PM.
Police say in total the accident involved five individuals with serious injuries.
The crash is being investigated by the West Springfield Traffic Bureau and the Hampden County District Attorney's Office.
The area of Main Street and Fairview Ave. was reopened late Tuesday morning.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates.
