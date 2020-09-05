SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after shots were fired at the scene of a car crash in Springfield on Friday night, police said.
Just before midnight Friday, police responded to a car crash and simultaneous Shotspotter activation on Cortland Street, Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said in a post on Twitter.
Responders found a car crashed into a fence, he said, and two gunshot victims were found. Both were transported to Baystate Medical Center.
The male driver died from his injuries Saturday morning, and the female passenger suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
The Springfield Homicide Unit is investigating.
Those with any information can Text-a-Tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.