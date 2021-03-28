SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One adult male is dead after a shooting on Shawmut Street in Springfield.
Police responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Saturday night on Shawmut Street around 9 p.m. The scene was located near the intersection of Shawmut and Fern Streets.
One of the drivers involved was unresponsive. Police observed the adult male had been shot.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers administered first aid and the victim was transported to Baystate where he died from his injuries.
The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. Police ask if you have any information to call the Detective Bureau at (413) 787-6355 or anonymously text a tip to CRIMES and type SOLVE with your tip.
