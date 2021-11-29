SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead and another was seriously injured in a weekend shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to a ShotSpotter activation on West Alvord Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officers headed to the scene saw a car that had just crashed into a parked car on East Alvord Street and they found a female gunshot victim unresponsive in the driver's seat.
Walsh added that the woman died at the scene and other officers found an adult male gunshot victim on West Alvord Street. That victim was transported with serious injuries to Baystate Medical Center.
The case remains under investigation by the department's homicide unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.