BECKET, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts State Police responded to a fatal crash on the Mass. Pike Friday afternoon.
The operator of a tractor-trailer involved in the crash is facing criminal charges.
On Friday, around 3:22 p.m., State Troopers from the Lee Barracked responded to a crash on the eastbound side of the Pike. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and two motor vehicles.
According to police, the truck began to slow because of traffic and struck the rear of one car, pushing that car into another.
Both occupants of one car were transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. The operator, Gary Litwin, 69, of Ludlow, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger, 66, of Ludlow sustained serious injuries.
The operator of the other vehicle a 39-year-old West Springfield woman was transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
The operator of the tractor-trailer, a 69-year-old man from West Granby, CT, was not juried. He is facing criminal charges which will be released by the District Attorney’s Office on Monday.
The investigation is being conducted by Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Detective Unit for Berkshire County, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, and the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Lee Fire and EMS and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
