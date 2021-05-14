GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon in Greenfield.
Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that police were called to the single-vehicle crash along Bernardston Road (Route 5) by a passerby who called 911.
The driver, identified as 59-year-old Brenda Louise Perrea of Northfield, was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Loisel noted that the official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.