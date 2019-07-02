PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a crash Tuesday morning in Pittsfield.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office said that around 7:45 a.m. today, emergency crews were called to West Housatonic Street, also known as Route 20, in Pittsfield for a crash between a Jeep and motorcycle.
The D.A.'s office noted that the motorcycle, operated by 54-year-old Michael Lanphear of Pittsfield, was travelling west on West Housatonic Street when it collided with the Jeep that was pulling out of the intersection with Osceola Street.
Lanphear died from his injuries. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.
West Housatonic Street was closed for a time while crews investigated and worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened.
The D.A.'s office added that no citations or charges have been filed at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
