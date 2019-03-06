SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a crash late last week in Sheffield.
Mass. State Police said that in the late evening hours of Thursday, February 28, emergency crews were called to a rollover crash near Berkshire School Road and Bears Den Road.
A preliminary investigation reports that 19-year-old Jesus Santos of Sheffield was driving when the vehicle he was operating struck a utility pole on the right side of the road.
That vehicle then rolled over, which caused damage to the driver's side and roof.
Santos was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
