SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Southwick.
Southwick Police Sgt. Paul Miles said that just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to 707 College Highway for a reported crash.
"The collision was found to involve a motorcycle and a pickup truck travelling in opposite directions," Miles explained.
The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by Southwick Police and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
