One dead following crash on Bircham Street in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a crash that happened on Bircham Street Saturday afternoon.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a car and a motorcycle were had collided around 1:55 p.m. on the 0-100 block of Bircham Street.
Walsh adds that the operator of the motorcycle, an adult male, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit.
