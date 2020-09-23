SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following an early morning crash in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to the intersection of Carew Street and Carew Terrace just before 5 a.m. Wednesday after a car crashed into a tree and utility pole.
The driver, an adult male, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Walsh added that police also responded to Joseph Street about 10 minutes earlier for a report of shots fired. Officers found a scene, but no victims.
While authorities investigated those incidents, police were called to reported armed carjacking on Boston Road.
"The victim stated she was in her car on Joseph Street when a man with a gun approached her," Walsh explained, adding that the victim fled the car and the man stole the car.
That car crashed on Carew Street a short time later.
The cases remains an active investigation.
