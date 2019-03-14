SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a crash between a dump truck and a van in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said the crash was reported around 11:10 a.m. Thursday on the 0-100 block of Hancock Street.
Paramedics arrived and performed CPR on the male driver of the van. He was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Walsh added that the driver of the dump truck was also taken to Baystate to get checked out for possible injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
