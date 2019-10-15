SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a crash late Monday night in Springfield.
Emergency crews responded to I-91 southbound, near exit 4, around 10 p.m. yesterday.
Mass. State Police said that an adult male was driving a SUV when he lost control, crossed all three lanes, and hit the left guardrail before going back across the highway and hitting the right guardrail.
The driver, who was the only person in the SUV, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver's name has not yet been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
