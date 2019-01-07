CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a late afternoon crash along the Mass. Pike in Chicopee.
Mass. State Police said that just before 4:30 p.m. Monday, a 2004 Honda Accord was traveling west along the Pike when it left the left side of the road and into the median.
After the car left the road, it then rolled over several times.
The driver, a 35 year old man from Chicopee, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
State Police noted that speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.