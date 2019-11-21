SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a morning crash in South Hadley.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that two vehicles collided just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday along Route 116 near the Notch.
That crash, according to Carey, claimed the life of 44-year-old Parmatma Khalsa of Leverett.
The crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
