NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a fire ripped through a Florence home Thursday morning.
Crews have been investigating the scene at 45 Carolyn Street for hours to determine the cause of the fire.
"We did go to a third alarm just because of the work it took to open everything up - the building, the walls, the ceilings," said Northampton Fire Chief Dwayne Nichols.
When the call came in at 4:30 a.m., fire crews rushed to the scene of 45 Carolyn Street in Florence, not knowing how many people were in danger.
"Initially, we had reports that there could be other people, so that's where our efforts went was to search and rescue the structure," Nichols added.
Only one person was found.
"EMS did a great job with getting the victim out and to the hospital," Nichols noted.
However, it was too late. The Northwestern D.A.'s office told us that person died.
The question remaining is how long was the home on fire before the occupant was rescued?
"It looks like it was probably burning for a while...the state fire marshal will be out basically helping us determine the cause," Nichols said.
A neighbor told Western Mass News that that the occupant was the only one who lived in the home.
"Yes, he lived alone. Well, he was always very friendly. He walks a lot. He would always say hello. It's just, it's just like heartbreaking to know that somebody alone, that could happen to you," said Gloria Moulton.
Much of the investigation Thursday appeared to be taking place in this front room of the house.
No word yet on the cause as crews are still investigating.
The D.A.'s office told Western Mass News said they won't be releasing the name of the victim for at least 24 hours, so that family members are notified.
