NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a structure fire on Carolyn Street in the Florence section of Northampton.
According to the office of the State Fire Marshal, at least one person is dead in connection to the structure fire.
The Northampton Fire Department, according to Chief Nichols, received the call around 4:30 Thursday morning.
When crews arrived on scene, they saw nothing but flames and smoke coming from the front of the home.
A third alarm was sounded, requiring mutual aid from surrounding towns.
The building sustained considerable damage, the whole side of the house charred.
Even after the fire was extinguished, smoke was still billowing from the broken windows in holes where the fire was shooting out of.
When the fire actually began is unknown right now.
The area remains hot, according to Northampton Fire Chief Nichols, which is why they are still monitoring for hotspots.
As he said, this fire was burning, for what appeared to be, quite some time.
Carolyn Street is shut down to normal traffic.
This incident remains under investigation by the Northampton Police and Fire Departments, as well as State Police officers assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the office of the Northwestern District Attorney.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
