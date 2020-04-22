LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a fire Tuesday night in Ludlow.
Firefighters responded to 196 Rood Road just before 11 p.m. last night.
Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the state fire marshal, said that a woman who was rescued from the fire died of her injuries at Baystate Medical Center.
“On behalf of the Town of Ludlow, I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," said Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease in a statement.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Ludlow Police, Ludlow Fire, and investigators with the state fire marshal's office and the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
"The focus is on an accidental cause. The fire is not suspicious," Mieth added.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
