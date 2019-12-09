GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to Great Barrington in Berkshires County, where one person has died following a fire at the Beech Apartments.
The fire chief told Western Mass News one person has died and another was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
They were first called here just after 8:00 p.m. Monday, after reports of possible entrapment.
Two minutes later, they arrived and found two victims, which Western Mass News was told is a middle-aged couple.
The building itself is a single-story, 8 unit apartment building with the unit where this fire happened in the back.
It was contained to just one apartment and believed to have started in the bedroom.
The cause, however, is unknown at this time and still under investigation.
As for the other residents they have all been displaced for the night as firefighters expect to be here for several hours.
The wife who survived the fire was taken to Fairview Hospital with serious injuries.
Fire is being investigated by State Fire Marshall and the Great Barrington Fire Department.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
