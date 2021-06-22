SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An oxygen tank explosion has led to a man’s death in Springfield. Fire and police officials said the tank exploded Tuesday morning on Knox Street in the city after it was tampered with.
Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said the explosion happened when the tank was being handled by the man who died.
“That was not normal...it was really loud,” said Michael Czerwinski.
Witnesses described the explosion they heard Tuesday morning on Knox Street and the horrific sight that followed.
“I started looking around and I saw the person laying on the…next to the sidewalk,” Czerwinski noted.
Western Mass News obtained video from a nearby store. In the moments before the explosion, you can see the man hitting an oxygen tank to the ground. We stop the video there because what comes next is disturbing. The man is knocked to the ground by the impact of the explosion and fire officials said he died almost instantly.
“Oxygen is a safe substance, but if it’s not handled appropriately, you get problems with it. You often times see people with flash fires when they’re smoking with their oxygen on or you’ll get a smaller injury from an oxygen valve popping,” Calvi explained.
Calvi said there were multiple tanks found on scene that were removed and deemed to be safe. The valve from the tank that exploded, Calvi said, ended upa couple hundred feet away - another reminder of how dangerous these tanks can be.
“When you mishandle an oxygen tank, it can turn into a bomb,” Calvi noted.
The victim has not been identified.
