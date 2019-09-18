SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a report of a man down along the 600 block of Union Street around 4 a.m. today.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
That victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit.
Western Mass News is following this investigation and will continue to provide more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.