SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Springfield.
Officers responded to the scene on the 100 block of Wait Street around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday for a ShotSpotter activation.
When they arrived, they located an adult male shooting victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the victim died Wednesday night at the hospital.
The Springfield Police Homicide Unit is investigating the scene.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.