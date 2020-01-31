SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following an early-morning crash in Southwick.
Southwick Police said that around 2 a.m. Friday, a car traveling westbound in the area of 100 Granville Road left the roadway and struck a tree.
The female driver died as a result of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by Southwick Police and Mass. State Police.
