SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a crash in Springfield late Thursday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Springfield Street and Caseland Street shortly before midnight.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that an adult male driver, who was also the only person in the car, hit an unoccupied parked car in the street, then hit another parked car in a driveway, forcing that vehicle into the garage of a house.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Walsh added that the Springfield Police traffic unit is currently investigating.

Car vs. house Springfield

(Western Mass News photo)

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.