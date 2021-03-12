SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a crash in Springfield late Thursday night.
The crash happened at the intersection of Springfield Street and Caseland Street shortly before midnight.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that an adult male driver, who was also the only person in the car, hit an unoccupied parked car in the street, then hit another parked car in a driveway, forcing that vehicle into the garage of a house.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Walsh added that the Springfield Police traffic unit is currently investigating.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
