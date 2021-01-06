SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a crash Wednesday morning in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that at 7 a.m. today, officers were called to the 900 block of Worcester Street for a one-car crash.
An adult male was transported from the scene to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
"The preliminary investigation shows the driver may have had a medical episode before the crash," Walsh explained.
The crash remains under investigation.
