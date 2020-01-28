SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a shooting in Springfield.
Police were called to the area of the 300 block of Union Street in Springfield around 9:20 p.m. Monday.
Officers arrived and found two gunshot victims, who were taken to Baystate Medical Center.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that one of the two adult male victims has died from his injuries. The victim's identity has not been released.
The second victim, Walsh added, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
