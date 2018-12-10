HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a weekend crash along I-91 in Holyoke.
Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that around 7:20 pm. Sunday, a vehicle was traveling on the Exit 4 ramp from the Mass. Pike to I-91 north when it went off the roadway on the left side of the exit.
"After leaving the roadway the Toyota rolled a number of times and into the tree line. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor," State Police added in a statement.
The driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Miguel Soto-Torres of Holyoke, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation
