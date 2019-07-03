CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a vehicle and a bicycle collide in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that emergency crews were called to Fuller Road, near St. Patrick's Cemetery, just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Two Chicopee police detectives were first on-scene and began providing first aid to the female bicyclist, a woman in 70s.
That woman was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. The victim's name has not yet been released.
Wilk noted that the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and has been cooperative with investigators.
A portion of Fuller Road was closed for a time while police remained on-scene. It has since reopened.
The crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will have more information as it becomes available.
