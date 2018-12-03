LEYDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One man is dead following a weekend crash in Franklin County.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a crash along Keets Brook Road in Leyden.
When officers arrived, they found a Chevrolet Silverado that was off the road and lying on its roof.
The driver, 60-year-old James Pachalis of Leyden, was unconscious in the front seat.
Carey said that Pachalis "died as the result of injuries he sustained in the crash."
No other people or vehicles were involved in the incident.
The crash remains under investigation.
