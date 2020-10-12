WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a weekend crash along Route 32 in Ware.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that emergency crews were called to the intersection of Route 32 and Kingsberry Lane around noon Sunday after a motorcycle, that was traveling southbound on Route 32, collided with the passenger side of a truck that was traveling northbound on Route 32 and turning left onto Kingsberry Lane.
The motorcyclist, a 65 year old man from North Oxford, died in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.