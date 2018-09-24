Authorities report that one person is dead following a weekend crash in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 11:55 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on the 500 block of State Street.
Walsh noted that a "43 year old man died from his injuries Sunday at the hospital."
That person's identity has not yet been released.
Police added that the driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
