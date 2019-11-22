CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been found dead and another has been arrested after a well-being check on Thursday.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers were called to check on the well-being of a person behind behind 1296 Montgomery Street just after 7 p.m. Thursday.
"Responding officers found an unresponsive male party. It was determined that this victim was deceased, and it was determined to be a homicide," Wilk explained.
Local and state authorities began an investigation, which led to an arrest being made shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday.
That person's name or charges have not been released.
Wilk added that there was no threat to the public and the parties involved knew each other.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
