EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide in East Longmeadow.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's office, said that East Longmeadow Police were called to 395 Somers Road on Tuesday for a reported stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, 61-year-old Tina Jette of East Longmeadow. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators arrested a suspect, 35-year-old Matthew Scavotto, at the scene. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Palmer District Court.
Sources told Western Mass News that the victim in this deadly stabbing is Scavotto's aunt.
Neighbors we spoke with on Wednesday told us Scavotto lives at the Somers Road address with both his aunt and grandmother.
Additionally, documents obtained by Western Mass News show that this wasn't the first time Scavotto has caused problems in the neighborhood. A resident in the area filed a harassment prevention restraining order against Scavotto in October 2012.
Scavotto pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and is being held without the right to bail. He is due back in court on July 25.
Leydon noted that that investigation remains ongoing by State Police assigned to the D.A.'s office, East Longmeadow Police, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the D.A.'s murder unit.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
