HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting in Holyoke.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that Holyoke Police were called to the Holyoke Mall shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday for a report of two women fighting.
Officers arrived and found that those involved had left before police got there.
A short time later, police received a call for shots fired and found that a male victim had been privately transported to Baystate Medical Center, where he died.
That victim has been identified by the D.A.'s office as 23-year-old Carlos Ruemmele of Springfield.
"Evidence indicating a shooting was located in the roadway on Holyoke Street near the intersection with Lower Westfield Road," Leydon explained.
Investigators were able to identify a suspect and sought an arrest warrant.
Leydon said that early Thursday morning, 19-year-old Skyzen Encarnacion of Springfield turned himself in to Springfield Police. He was then taken to the Holyoke Police Department, where he was booked and charged with murder.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
