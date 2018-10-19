ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are investigating a house fire that occurred early Friday morning on West Main Street that left one person dead and hospitalized another.
Orange Fire officials tell us they received the call around 8:10 Friday morning, and Turner Falls and Greenfield Fire Department were called in when a second alarm was activated.
Two people were inside at the time the fire occurred and one man had jumped out the window to save himself.
He was transported to a hospital in Athol.
The other person inside was killed.
Officials tell us that the home is a total loss.
The Orange Police Department posted a message to their Facebook page, saying that West Main Street had been closed off between the OIC building and the Square, adding that the entire Square had been shut down so that crews can work more efficiently.
As of 10 a.m. on Friday, West Main Street remains closed, however.
It is now closed from the center of town to the OIC building, allowing traffic to move a little more freely through center of town.
Only fire officials are allowed through.
Officials are unsure if there were any working smoke detectors when the fire occurred.
The incident is still being investigated by the State Fire Marshall's office.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
