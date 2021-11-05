SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One person is dead and one person was injured after an early morning crash in Springfield Friday.
According to Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, crews were called to the area of 1343 Page Boulevard around 1:10 a.m. for a report of a car crashed into a tree.
Police say an adult female who was driving the vehicle died from her injuries on scene.
Springfield fire officials add a passenger had to be removed from the vehicle. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.