SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a shooting in Springfield Monday night.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a shooting on the 0-100 block of Massachusetts Ave. at around 8:50 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a man in a car with a gunshot wound that had just been involved in a crash. Officers also found a woman who was shot. Both victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center.
Late Monday night, the male gunshot victim died from his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Preliminary investigation shows that the two victims were in front of a home on Massachusetts Avenue when a car drove by and someone began shooting at them.
Police say the victim who succumbed to his injuries got into his car to chase the shooter but crashed into a parked car and tree.
The Springfield Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating under the direction of Captain Trent Duda.
