SHELBURNE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead and another was injured in a weekend crash in Shelburne.
The single car crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the area of Colrain-Shelburne Road and Carpenter Road.
Mass. State Police said that a preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was heading south on Colrain-Shelburne Road when it went over the center line, off the road, hit a tree, and rolled over.
The driver of the vehicle, identified of 22-year-old Taryn Laplante of Chicopee, became trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was flown to Baystate Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
The vehicle's passenger, a 20 year old woman from Springfield, was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
